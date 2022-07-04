© infineon

With approximately 120 engineers, NoBug Consulting SRL and NoBug d.o.o. are represented in Bucharest, Brașov, Iași (all Romania) and Belgrade (Serbia), a press release reads.

By adding these R&D competence centers, Infineon sas it is further accelerating the ability of its Connected Secure Systems (CSS) Division to work on complex IoT product developments. Thus, Infineon is building the basis for the IoT infrastructure of the future, enabling cybersecurity, AI and machine learning as well as robust connectivity.

We are looking for the highest-skilled experts to grow our IoT business, said Thomas Rosteck, President of Infineon’s Division CSS, in the press release. Therefore, Romania and Serbia are the locations of choice for expanding our R&D activities in Eastern Europe.

NoBug brings along specialized expertise in the digital verification of complex System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions.

This considerable increase in superior verification know-how lets Infineon offer its customers more of its leading products at a reduced time-to-market, said Guenter Krasser, Vice President and Managing Director of Infineon Romania, in the press release. The acquisition will also further bolster Infineon Romania as a growth location for R&D in Europe and opens up ample new development opportunities for our engineers. Now with over 500 R&D engineers, Infineon Romania holds R&D ownership in a variety of Infineon’s product segments. The Development Center in Bucharest was founded in 2005 and has become one of Infineon’s largest R&D centers in Europe.

The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.