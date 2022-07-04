Norton Motorcycles to add hundreds of jobs in the UK
TVS Motor Company has announced an investment of £100 million in Norton Motorcycles aimed towards electrification and manufacturing, creating hundreds of direct and indirect jobs.
Norton Motorcycles was acquired by TVS Motor Company in April 2020, and recently opened its new manufacturing facility in Solihull, West Midlands, building British bikes in England using traditional hand-crafted techniques with modern day machinery, a press release reads.
The GBP 100 million investment will be towards electrification, cutting-edge technology, world-class vehicles, manufacturing, sustainability and the future of mobility, said Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, in the press release.
This is expected to create 250-300 direct jobs over the next 3 years and another 500-800 indirect jobs across the supply chain. The investments, spread over the next few years, will result in an exciting range of products for the global market. A brand-new facility has already been set up at Solar Park, Solihull, UK, which houses Norton’s state-of-the-art manufacturing capability and the company’s new global design and R&D hub, Sudarshan continued.