© Norton Motorcycles

Norton Motorcycles was acquired by TVS Motor Company in April 2020, and recently opened its new manufacturing facility in Solihull, West Midlands, building British bikes in England using traditional hand-crafted techniques with modern day machinery, a press release reads.

The GBP 100 million investment will be towards electrification, cutting-edge technology, world-class vehicles, manufacturing, sustainability and the future of mobility, said Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, in the press release.