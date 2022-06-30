© Ford

Pending product approval, the Valencia plant could produce breakthrough electric and connected vehicles beginning later this decade, a press release reads.

Ford is also moving forward with a $2 billion conversion of its Cologne, Germany, operations to begin producing electric passenger vehicles starting in 2023. By 2026, Ford in Europe plans to sell 600,000 electric vehicles annually.

Bringing our all-new electric vehicle architecture to Valencia will help us build a profitable business in Europe, secure high value employment and increase Ford’s offering of premium electric, high performance, fully connected vehicles that meet the demand of our European customers, said Stuart Rowley, chair, Ford of Europe and chief transformation & quality officer, Ford Motor Company, in the press release.

The decision announced today followed the conclusion of comprehensive consultations with teams in Valencia, Spain and Saarlouis, Germany. Ford’s plant in Saarlouis will continue to produce the Ford Focus passenger car, while the company is also evaluating options for future site concepts.

Seeking alternative opportunities for Saarlouis

According to a Forbes report from last week, Rowley told journalists during a conference call that he was hunting for alternative opportunities for the Saarlouis operation.t

"We are seeking other alternative opportunities for vehicle production at Saarlouis, including other manufacturers,” Rowley stated, according to the report, adding that the company does not have in its planning cycle an additional model that goes into Saarlouis.

There’s no confirmed change for Ford’s operations in Cologne, Germany. The plant will reportedly produce a majority of Volkswagen MEB-based EVs from 2023.