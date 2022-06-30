© Samsung Electronics

Multi-Bridge-Channel FET (MBCFET), Samsung’s GAA technology implemented for the first time ever, defies the performance limitations of FinFET, improving power efficiency by reducing the supply voltage level, while also enhancing performance by increasing drive current capability, a press release reads.

Samsung is starting the first application of the nanosheet transistor with semiconductor chips for high performance, low power computing application and plans to expand to mobile processors.

Samsung has grown rapidly as we continue to demonstrate leadership in applying next-generation technologies to manufacturing, such as foundry industry’s first High-K Metal Gate, FinFET, as well as EUV. We seek to continue this leadership with the world’s first 3nm process with the MBCFET. We will continue active innovation in competitive technology development and build processes that help expedite achieving maturity of technology, said Dr. Siyoung Choi, President and Head of Foundry Business at Samsung Electronics, in the press release.

The company says that "optimised 3nm process achieves 45% reduced power usage, 23% improved performance and 16% smaller surface area compared to 5nm process".