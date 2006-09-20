Lawsuit against Jabil is under way

The law firm of Kohn, Swift, & Graf, P.C. announces that a class action shareholder lawsuit has been commenced against US based EMS provider Jabil Circuit, Inc.

The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida, seeks damages for violations of federal securities laws on behalf of all investors who purchased JBL securities between September 19, 2001 and June 21, 2006, inclusive.



The Complaint alleges that JBL and certain officers and directors manipulated the prices of stock option grants and made materially false and misleading statements and/or omitted material facts necessary to make those statements not misleading. The Complaint alleges violations of Sections 10(b), 14(a) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, 15 U.S.C. Sections 78j(b), 78n(a), and 78t(a) and Rules 10b-5 and 14a-9 promulgated thereunder, 17 C.F.R. Sections 240.10b-5 and 240.14a-9.



When the truth about the Company's stock options backdating emerged publicly, JBL's stock price fell as a result.



