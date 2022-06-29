© Allied Electronics Altris

The goal, the company says in a press release, is to become the European leader in high-mix low-volume electronic product manufacturing.

With manufacturing sites in France, Portugal and Tunisia, totalling more than 850 employees, Alliance, whose turnover exceeds 50 million euros this year, aims to develop a network of pooled expertise with multiple skills that address the needs of its European customers.

We want to surround ourselves with companies who wish to be a part of this growth, and in this way we will form a federation. Each company will keep its DNA and bring with it its energy and its know-how, said Damien Rossignon, appointed President of Alliance-Electronics, in the press release. The world of subcontracting is made up of a multitude of small companies, often isolated, and our business is a local, collaborative one; it is therefore essential and urgent to join forces in order to remain solid and face the current shortage with greater resilience, Damien Rossignon said.

Altrics and Proto-Electronics are among the first companies to join Alliance Electronics. These two are said to be specialists in electronic boards, one in medium series, the other in prototyping, and will bring their expertise to all the companies of the group, which also includes ATEMS.

To date, ten other European companies (France, Italy, Belgium, Denmark) are in discussions to join the alliance.

We are committed to working with them to unlock their potential and make a positive impact, Damien said.

Alliance Electronics plans to acquire four more companies in 2022 and reach a turnover of more than €100M.

