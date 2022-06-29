© Flir

Norway received its first Black Hornet in 2015. This agreement is said to represent the country’s largest commitment to date.

I would like to thank the Norwegian Government and Minister of Defence, Bjorn Arild Gram, for continued support of the Black Hornet, which is also designed and manufactured in Norway. With this new agreement, nations cooperating with Norway may also procure the Black Hornet, said Robert Mehrabian, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teledyne Technologies, in the press release.

The agreement is valid for four years but can be extended a year at a time for up to three additional years.