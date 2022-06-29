© LG Electronics

The acquisition is expected to accelerate the growth of LG’s EV charging solution business and enable the company to take advantage of future business opportunities, a press release reads.

The new acquisition is said to help LG to become an integrated solutions provider, bringing together its new charger development capabilities and existing in-house-developed EV charging management system.

Established in 2019, AppleMango has developed proprietary technologies and systems, including a fast charger. In addition to the company’s charging tech, LG will secure access to the necessary operational infrastructure by working closely with GS Energy and GS Neotek.