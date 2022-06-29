© Scania

Scania has chosen Keysight's Scienlab Battery Test Solutions for its new battery laboratory at its research and development facilities in Södertälje, Sweden, a press release reads.

The new 1,000-square-meter laboratory includes three 250-square-meter test halls for battery cells, modules and packs. The main focus is on battery performance and lifespan evaluation in various climatic conditions from -40°C to 70°C.

In addition to Keysight's Energy Storage Discover Software for test and control, Scania leveraged Keysight's PathWave Lab Operations for Battery Test, an integrated, web-based lab management platform that "optimises workflow, test throughput and data management". This solution is said to enable Scania to optimize planning and coordination of its battery laboratory by managing all resources, including lab personnel, test systems and devices under test (DUTs).

The need for relevant skills and knowledge in battery usage and lifecycle optimization is more important than ever before. Here in the lab, we have the prerequisites to perform our very best in this area. We see an increasing need to intensify battery testing and tailored deployment. Keysight's experience and expertise in battery testing has resulted in a solution that meets our requirements, which made them the perfect choice to realize this crucial project, said Håkan Örnhed, Head of Test Cell Operation Battery and E-components at Scania, in the press release.