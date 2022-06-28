© Alexander Battery Technologies

The business also leases another 16,000 sq. ft facility which it is planning to convert into a R&D facility. The investment committed by the company has been supported by a six-figure grant from the County Durham Growth Fund, a press release reads.

The grant has supported the addition of an Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) production area, the purchase of a 3D printer, an engineering and production lab for the creation and testing of products and a production flow to allow for flexible manufacturing of various products.

It has also allowed Alexander Battery Technologies to create training areas for staff, improved facilities such as a larger canteen, an expanded designated maintenance area and significantly increased manufacturing space to accommodate the growing workforce which has risen to 110 people.

The investment has significantly increased production capacity – it has allowed the company to increase capacity by 500 per cent and is now capable of manufacturing up to 100,000 packs in a single shift weekly.