Wiwynn's states in a press release that its Malaysia site will be one of the company's hubs that provide complete services from PCBA to rack integration to address the surging demand from hyperscale data centres.

Johor has the right ecosystem to attract quality investments and I look forward to seeing tremendous success for Wiwynn's steady and aggressive progress for both plants in just 6 months time. I believe that the success will ripple positive socio-economic impacts in Johor. The state government will continue to extend a dedicated level of assistance in supporting the growth of Wiwynn in this region, said Datuk Onn Hafiz, Johor's Chief Minister, in the press relase.

The completion of Wiwynn's server rack integration plant (phase I) is set in Q1 2023, followed by the PCBA plant (phase II) which is scheduled to be put into operations in 2024. After completion, more than 1,150 job opportunities are expected for the locals.