Wiwynn's PCBA plant for data centers moves to second phase
Wiwynn Corporation, a Taiwan-based innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider for hyperscale data centres, yesterday officially commenced its phase II development on a server PCBA plant for cloud data centers in Johor, Malaysia.
Wiwynn's states in a press release that its Malaysia site will be one of the company's hubs that provide complete services from PCBA to rack integration to address the surging demand from hyperscale data centres.
Johor has the right ecosystem to attract quality investments and I look forward to seeing tremendous success for Wiwynn's steady and aggressive progress for both plants in just 6 months time. I believe that the success will ripple positive socio-economic impacts in Johor. The state government will continue to extend a dedicated level of assistance in supporting the growth of Wiwynn in this region, said Datuk Onn Hafiz, Johor's Chief Minister, in the press relase.
The completion of Wiwynn's server rack integration plant (phase I) is set in Q1 2023, followed by the PCBA plant (phase II) which is scheduled to be put into operations in 2024. After completion, more than 1,150 job opportunities are expected for the locals.
Wiwynn's decision to further expand their presence in Malaysia has proven that the country continues to be a competitive investment location for high-value operations amidst global headwinds. It is also expected to generate high-skill employment opportunities for local talent, contribute to the economic upliftment of the community as well as boost commercial development in the state. This expansion project is in line with the National Investment Aspirations (NIA) to make Malaysia a strategic investment hub. MIDA looks forward to working closely with Wiwynn to support the growth of their operations here in Malaysia. We believe this Malaysian plant will springboard Wiwynn to the next level in the region, said Datuk Arham Abdul Rahman, Chief Executive Officer of the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), in the press release.