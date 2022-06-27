© Trollhattans Kommun

The company is reacting to the continuing growth of the semiconductor industry with the investment, which is planned to be EUR 20 million in the initial step, a press release reads.

Calcium fluoride is a key material in chip manufacture, the company says, explaining that the UV light used in this photographic processes requires the use of special optical materials such as calcium fluoride. The ongoing need for semiconductors makes a substantial expansion of the capacity necessary in addition to the systems already installed at the Jena site, in Germany.

Hellma Materials found a suitable location for this in Trollhättan in south-west Sweden, where wo buildings are immediately operational in parts of the former Saab car factory now owned by Nevs.

We are grateful to have found a very business-friendly environment here and to have found great support with the team from regional business development, Business Sweden, Position Väst, the landlord Nevs and the city of Trollhättan, says Dr. Thomas Töpfer, Managing Director and co-owner of the company, in the press release. It meets our complex requirements for the supply of electricity, industrial cooling water and other infrastructure, continued Dr. Töpfer.

The on-site appointment is said to include the creation of at least 20 new jobs.