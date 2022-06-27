© YMTC

The plant would be the company’s second plant in the city of Wuhan, and is set to go online at the end of the year, sources familiar to the matter stated, according to a NikkeiAsia report.

YMTC produced 100’000 wafers a month at the end of last year at its original plant in Wuhan, or ”near capacity”, as two people told Nikkei Asia.

According to the report, 40 percent of YMTC’s current output is 3D NAND flash memory. The new plant would initially build 128-layer flash memory, followed by 196-layer or 232-layer 3D NAND flash memory.

YMTC's global market share was 4,8 percent last year. The new plant could, according to the report, ”close the company's technology and output gap with global leaders like Samsung of South Korea and Micron Technology of the U.S.”