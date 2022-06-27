© Edwards

The factory is situated in Asan City, in Chungcheongnam-do province, South Korea, a press release reads.

The company states a recent surge in demand has seen widespread investment in global semiconductor manufacturing capability, and that the investment in the new Korea facility represents a significant step forward in ensuring the supply chain capacity required to support that growth.

Our new vacuum pump factory in Korea will play a critical role in supporting our customers as they seek to respond to the growth in global demand for semiconductors, said Geert Follens, Business Area President Vacuum Technique, in the press release.

The image header shows the company's facility in Chandler, Arizona.