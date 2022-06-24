EMS bookings in May increased 7.0% year-over-year and decreased 6.8% from the previous month.

The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.35.

“Recent results for the EMS industry continue to suggest strained supply chains. Orders have grown 11.2 percent, outpacing shipment growth of 7 percent,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist, in a press release. “The book-to-bill has moderated from last year's highs but remains elevated as businesses continue to work on key components.”