© IPC PCB | June 24, 2022
North American EMS industry up 9.4% in May
Total North American EMS shipments in May 2022 were up 9.4% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, May shipments rose 0.6%.
EMS bookings in May increased 7.0% year-over-year and decreased 6.8% from the previous month.
The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.35.
“Recent results for the EMS industry continue to suggest strained supply chains. Orders have grown 11.2 percent, outpacing shipment growth of 7 percent,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist, in a press release. “The book-to-bill has moderated from last year's highs but remains elevated as businesses continue to work on key components.”