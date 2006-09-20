Sony builds new LCD TV plant in Slovakia

Sony Europe establishes a new manufacturing site for LCD TVs in Nitra, Slovakia. Approximately 3000 people will be hired. The new plant will have an annual production capacity of three million sets.

Nitra is close to Sony's other LCD TV plant in Trnava, enabling Sony to capitalize on its existing workforce in Trnava. After a transition period, it is planned for the current Trnava plant to discontinue its manufacturing activities for LCD TVs.



Sony also has a manufacturing site for LCD TV sets in Barcelona. No transfers from the Barcelona plant have been planned.