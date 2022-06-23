NCAB Group acquires Kestrel in the UK
PCB supplier NCAB announces that it has acquired 100% of the shares in Kestrel International Circuits Ltd from the Merlin PCB Group Ltd.
Kestrel is a supplier of value-added PCB solutions with annual net sales of SEK 125 million (EUR 11.69 million), mainly in the UK. In the last twelve months period the EBITA result amounted to SEK 17 million (EUR 1.58 million). The company has 20 employees in the UK and 5 in China and Hong Kong. The purchase price amounts to SEK 103 million (EUR 9.63 million).
“We are happy to announce the acquisition of Kestrel,” says Peter Kruk, CEO of NCAB Group in a press release. “The UK is an important industrial market and Kestrel makes a good match to our own activities there. NCAB Group UK had 30 employees and net sales of SEK 310 million prior to this. We find the product range and business model of Kestrel similar to ours. We expect that we will be able to offer Kestrels´ customers increased product options and better terms.”
The acquisition will be consolidated from today (June 23, 2022) and is financed with cash and loans. Kestrel will be integrated into NCAB Group UK, which in turn is a part of segment Europe within the NCAB Group. Synergies are expected in the areas of Factory Management, suppliers, payment terms as well as in logistics.
"Since it’s foundation in 1995, Kestrel International Circuits Limited has built its reputation on excellence of customer service, a stable and well managed supply chain and loyal enthusiastic employees," says David Grant Kestrel’s Managing Director. "In looking for an entity to take the company to the next level we searched for someone who shared those founding values. In NCAB Group we found a buyer that extols these values and a company having many other synergies with our operations. This compatibility coupled with their financial strength, stability and global reach leads me to the strong belief that they offer an exciting and innovative long-term future for Kestrel’s customers, suppliers and employees."