© NCAB Group

Kestrel is a supplier of value-added PCB solutions with annual net sales of SEK 125 million (EUR 11.69 million), mainly in the UK. In the last twelve months period the EBITA result amounted to SEK 17 million (EUR 1.58 million). The company has 20 employees in the UK and 5 in China and Hong Kong. The purchase price amounts to SEK 103 million (EUR 9.63 million).

“We are happy to announce the acquisition of Kestrel,” says Peter Kruk, CEO of NCAB Group in a press release. “The UK is an important industrial market and Kestrel makes a good match to our own activities there. NCAB Group UK had 30 employees and net sales of SEK 310 million prior to this. We find the product range and business model of Kestrel similar to ours. We expect that we will be able to offer Kestrels´ customers increased product options and better terms.”

The acquisition will be consolidated from today (June 23, 2022) and is financed with cash and loans. Kestrel will be integrated into NCAB Group UK, which in turn is a part of segment Europe within the NCAB Group. Synergies are expected in the areas of Factory Management, suppliers, payment terms as well as in logistics.