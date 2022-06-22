© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

The company says that it will issue a maximum of 1,179,941 new ordinary shares – corresponding to a value of approximately EUR 20 million. The shares will be offered at a firm price of EUR 16.95.

The company has posted annual organic growth of +19.1% over the last 20 years and revenue of EUR 169 million as of December 31, 2021 – backing this the company has completed several multi-geographical acquisitions over the years.

With a backlog of EUR 74.8 million at the end of May 2022, ICAPE says that it expects a strong dynamic of profitable growth in the years to come. Its 2022-2026 objectives are to double in size with consolidated revenues of EUR 500 million and an EBIT margin of around 9.5%.

ICAPE Group says that it is now "ideally placed to take advantage of a favorable market dynamic". During the fiscal year 2021, the company achieved revenue of EUR 169 million, up by 34.1% compared to 2020.

The group's sales momentum accelerated between January and May 2022, with revenue for the period amounting to EUR 91.1 million, representing a growth of around 74.7% compared to the period from January to May 2021.

Euronext Growth represents another step in the company's offensive strategy to double in size from 2022 to 2026.