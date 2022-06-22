© abb

The full range of ABB DC charging solutions will be produced at the site, supporting the electrification of all transport sectors.

Having already sold in excess of 680,000 EV chargers across more than 85 markets, ABB E-mobility’s USD 30 million investment in the new Valdarno facility means it has now more than doubled its production capacity over the last two years, with the opening of the new 16,000 square metres Valdarno plant enabling the creation of more than 10,000 additional DC chargers a year.

“The opening of our new Valdarno facility demonstrates ABB E-mobility’s commitment to building a zero-emission future. In addition to increased production capacity, the investment made in Valdarno helps to expand our innovative R&D activity, ensuring we can continue to cement our reputation as the world leader in electric vehicle charging solutions, delivering future proof e-mobility solutions for the vehicles of today and tomorrow,” Frank Mühlon, CEO of ABB E-mobility, says in a press release.

The new manufacturing site will be producing one DC fast charger every 20 minutes thanks to its seven production lines. 15 testing facilities are able to simulate over 400 charging sessions per day, while integrated automation solutions connect the shopfloor to the innovative automatic warehouse, ensuring optimised stock control, full traceability and efficient operations, supported by AGVs and handling vehicles.

Having invested 14% of 2021 revenues into R&D, the Valdarno location will house a 3,200 square metres space for development and prototyping. Here, around 70 of the site’s 500-plus employees will be dedicated to implementing innovative solutions, new software, and product life cycle management tools to fully integrate R&D activities with manufacturing.