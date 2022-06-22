VJ Electronix provides advanced X-ray inspection, rework technologies and component counting systems. Southwest Systems will offer VJ Electronix manual and fully automated inspection systems for applications such as PCB assembly, semiconductor packages, electromechanical assemblies, biomedical/pharmaceuticals, batteries and more.

Southwest Systems will provide sales and support for VJE’s APOGEE 90 microfocus X-ray inspection system, an advanced at-line NDT solution for manual (MXI) or semi-automated Inspection (AXI) of PCBs, components and assemblies. The system is equipped with a 90kV, sealed, microfocus X-ray source that can achieve a spot size as small as 4µm, a 5” HD Digital Flat Panel Detector with 85µm resolution, and 6-axis motorized motion control with oblique angle inspection of up to 45°.