© BASF

The expansion project will enable BSBM to achieve 100 kt annual capacity for cathode active materials (CAM).

BASF says that the new production lines are designed with high flexibility to meet the diversified needs of its customers, from high-nickel and ultra-high-nickel nickel-cobalt-manganese oxide (NCM) for polycrystalline and single crystalline, as well as manganese-rich NCM products.

The manganese-rich products are already manufactured on a multi-ton scale. This progress in material development will be further accelerated.

“Our manganese-rich products are well balanced in cost-performance compared to other ternary cathode materials and offer customers a higher security on lower metal cost as manganese is the most abundantly available metal compared to cobalt or nickel, which have recently been subject to significant price increases and fluctuations,” said Dr. Peter Schuhmacher, President, Catalysts division at BASF.