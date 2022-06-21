© Jaltek

The company disclosed in a press release that the new – additional – facility is located next to the original factory near Luton. The new manufacturing space will be ready to start production of electronic system assembly and test in the coming months.

“We continue to see sustained growth in a number of sectors including in Aerospace, Medical and EV related products. More clients require full system assembly and test which has lead to some great opportunities,” says Jaltek’s Business Manager, Steve Blythe, in the press release.