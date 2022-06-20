© Hanza

Despite continued material shortages, Hanza says it expects the second quarter to develop strongly. This is due to a combination of high demand and a successful expansion program that will be completed in the current year.

Analysts who follow the company estimate on average that sales for quarter two will be around SEK 788 million (EUR 73.94 million) with an operating profit (EBITA) of around SEK 46 million (EUR 4.31 million). The company on the other hand expects sales for quarter two to exceed SEK 850 million (EUR 79.78 million) with an operating profit (EBITA) above SEK 50 million (EUR 4.69).

The EMS provider says in an update that it sees margin growth in the segment Other Markets, while segment Main Markets continues to show strong margins.

This constitutes all-time-high sales and earnings during a quarter. Accumulated 12 months sales are thus expected to reach approximately SEK 3 billion (EUR 281.71 million) with operating profit exceeding SEK 170 million (EUR 15.96).