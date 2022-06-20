© pichetw dreamstime.com

Demand for a high-performance, cost-effective X-ray component counter continues to grow; and Absolute EMS has invested in the latest XQuik model, the VJ Electronix XQ II Plus, as their go-to solution for demanding component counting requirements. With a cycle time of less than 20 seconds (for both single reel and quad counts), this is the most advanced and cost-effective counter on the market today.

“Absolute EMS has maintained a focused effort in creating the award-winning factory that you see in the heart of Silicon Valley today. Quality, technology, scalability and flexibility remain our primary focus. The VJ Electronix XQuik II Plus introduces a refreshed level of speed and accuracy in our material audit and warehousing department. The speed, throughput and efficiency are greatly appreciated as we continue our exciting growth,” Per Doug Dow, COO, in a press release.

The XQuik II Plus meets the demands of complex inventory requirements with advanced AI component recognition, extremely fast cycle times, and count accuracy of 99.8% or greater across a range of components with real-time MES/ERP updates.