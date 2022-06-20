© TUV Rheinland

Covering an area of around 2,200 square meters, the laboratory is also one of the largest of its kind. The investment volume amounts to over EUR 24 million and, when fully operational, the facility will employ 25 people. The new laboratory center, which is designed for testing vehicle batteries weighing up to 800 kilograms.

“Electromobility is an extremely dynamic field. Manufacturers are entering this booming market with more and more new models. Our goal is to not only help make electromobility safe but also to support innovations with our work at our new location in Aachen/Heerlen. After all, we have made technical safety in the interaction between people, technology and the environment our mission for 150 years now – in the past with steam engines, and now with electric vehicles,” says Dr. Michael Fübi, CEO of TÜV Rheinland AG, in a press release.

The focus of activities at the new competence centre is on regulatory and manufacturer-specific testing of drive batteries for battery-electric vehicles. The new competence centre is integrated in TÜV Rheinland’s network of testing centers around the globe. This means that right from the outset, the new team in Aachen can cover the entire value chain for vehicle drive batteries for the industry – from development support through to comprehensive tests and type testing.

The construction time for the test center was around 18 months in total. The battery testing laboratory is operated by TÜV Rheinland Automotive Component Testing GmbH, a cooperation with the commercial service provider ConAC from Aachen.

The aim of the activities in the new laboratory center is to comprehensively test all common safety standards required on the market. The initial focus will be on the rapidly growing test market for vehicle drive batteries. In the future, testing services will be extended to include other storage applications.