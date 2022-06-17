© olivier26 dreamstime.com

The company is looking to drive further innovation connected to its multi-cloud platform and the way businesses consume cloud services. To do so, VMware will draw on Ireland’s skilled workforce, including engineers, project managers and graduate-level developers. The company has appointed Andrei Grigoriev, Vice President of Engineering to lead the team in Ireland, according to a report from the IDA Ireland, the country's Foreign Direct Investment agency.



The new hires will focus on driving innovation to forge the “multi-cloud platform of the future” and contribute to the delivery of new cloud services.



The new additions will add to the company’s presence in Ireland, which is already the third largest location for VMware globally with more than 1,000 employees. The firm opened its first Irish office in Cork in 2005. The team will have a hub in Dublin, however, the new VMware employees will have the opportunity to exercise anywhere working, the report continues.