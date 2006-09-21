Electronics Production | September 21, 2006
Increased Demand for Medical Imaging Displays
The market for medical imaging displays is experiencing a dynamic shift.
Digitisation initiatives are creating opportunities and challenges across Europe, as data and image sharing across hospital departments and regions becomes an established driver of efficiency. Medical imaging displays, as an integral part of the digital set-up, are facing the demands of increased volumes of image transfer.
Frost & Sullivan finds that the Medical Imaging Display Markets in Europe earned revenues of $110.2 million in 2005 and estimates this to reach $289.4 million in 2012.
"As medical imaging evolves beyond the radiology department, a wider variety of end-users are demanding to view patient examinations," notes Frost & Sullivan Team Leader Martin Bryant. "To view these images, a greater number of medical displays need to be installed, contributing to market growth and leading to a significant increase in revenues."
Diagnosis by a radiologist is no longer the sole purpose of a medical image. Digitised hospitals linked to picture archiving and communications systems (PACS) have democratised imaging, enabling the use of images for referral, patient consultation, and surgical planning. With displays being necessary for physical viewing of these images, demand for them is likely to witness a sharp increase, in
line with a wider portfolio of image users.
While the market is witnessing enhanced demand for a wider network of displays, the need for cost savings is gaining momentum. To this end, several hospitals are seeking commodity displays for referral purposes. Further, the lack of concrete, Europe-wide guidelines is encouraging the adoption of this attitude.
"Financially constrained customers are increasingly seeking justification for installing non-medical grade displays for secondary or tertiary reading", remarks Mr. Bryant. "This presents cost savings for end-users but poses a significant threat to the business of market participants."
Promoting awareness of both, the clinical and long-term financial benefits that can be gained from the use of medical grade displays, is crucial for companies desiring sustainable market success. While the surge in demand for medical imaging displays is driven by hospital digitisation, the end-user tendency to opt for less expensive, lower specification commodity displays is a major impediment. Resolving this issue will be critical in determining future market trajectory.
Medical grade displays fitted with auto-calibration software and remote performance monitoring will provide long-term image viewing of the highest quality for efficient diagnosis and referral. Vendors seeking to capitalise on the need for a greater range of displays, will need to invest resources in promoting the above to successfully differentiate medial displays from those in the commodity category.
Frost & Sullivan finds that the Medical Imaging Display Markets in Europe earned revenues of $110.2 million in 2005 and estimates this to reach $289.4 million in 2012.
"As medical imaging evolves beyond the radiology department, a wider variety of end-users are demanding to view patient examinations," notes Frost & Sullivan Team Leader Martin Bryant. "To view these images, a greater number of medical displays need to be installed, contributing to market growth and leading to a significant increase in revenues."
Diagnosis by a radiologist is no longer the sole purpose of a medical image. Digitised hospitals linked to picture archiving and communications systems (PACS) have democratised imaging, enabling the use of images for referral, patient consultation, and surgical planning. With displays being necessary for physical viewing of these images, demand for them is likely to witness a sharp increase, in
line with a wider portfolio of image users.
While the market is witnessing enhanced demand for a wider network of displays, the need for cost savings is gaining momentum. To this end, several hospitals are seeking commodity displays for referral purposes. Further, the lack of concrete, Europe-wide guidelines is encouraging the adoption of this attitude.
"Financially constrained customers are increasingly seeking justification for installing non-medical grade displays for secondary or tertiary reading", remarks Mr. Bryant. "This presents cost savings for end-users but poses a significant threat to the business of market participants."
Promoting awareness of both, the clinical and long-term financial benefits that can be gained from the use of medical grade displays, is crucial for companies desiring sustainable market success. While the surge in demand for medical imaging displays is driven by hospital digitisation, the end-user tendency to opt for less expensive, lower specification commodity displays is a major impediment. Resolving this issue will be critical in determining future market trajectory.
Medical grade displays fitted with auto-calibration software and remote performance monitoring will provide long-term image viewing of the highest quality for efficient diagnosis and referral. Vendors seeking to capitalise on the need for a greater range of displays, will need to invest resources in promoting the above to successfully differentiate medial displays from those in the commodity category.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments