© joegough dreamstime.com PCB | June 16, 2022
Fire broke out at Eltek's PCB plant in Petah Tikva
PCB manufacturer Eltek Ltd. says that yesterday evening, a fire broke out in one of the production rooms in the Company's plant in Petach-Tikva, Israel.
The company says in an update that the fire – which damaged part of the production line located in that room – was extinguished without any casualties.
Eltek restarted the manufacturing on all other production lines; however, the manufacturing processes performed in the room that was damaged are required for completing the manufacturing process.
At this stage, a full assessment of the recovery time and actual impact on the company's operations have not been completed. Eltek says it is making efforts to minimize delays in its deliveries.