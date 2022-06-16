© joegough dreamstime.com

The company says in an update that the fire – which damaged part of the production line located in that room – was extinguished without any casualties.

Eltek restarted the manufacturing on all other production lines; however, the manufacturing processes performed in the room that was damaged are required for completing the manufacturing process.

At this stage, a full assessment of the recovery time and actual impact on the company's operations have not been completed. Eltek says it is making efforts to minimize delays in its deliveries.