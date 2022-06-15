© Lenovo

Based in Ullo, Hungary, the factory focuses primarily on building server infrastructure, storage systems and high-end PC workstations used by customers throughout Europe, Middle East, and the African region.

Lenovo says in a press release that the investment represents a significant economic potential for both the private and public sectors in Hungary, with increased production capacity, greater potential for collaboration with local vendors, and the creation of new job openings. The site already employs over 1,000 full-time staff in a variety of engineering, management & operational roles. The company says that these numbers will continue to increase as the facility moves towards full capacity.

Covering almost 50,000 square meters across two buildings and three floors, the new site is one of Lenovo’s largest manufacturing facilities. The production line can produce more than 1,000 servers and 4,000 workstations a day.