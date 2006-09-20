Rutronik and Free2Move in agreement

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH has signed a pan-European distribution agreement with Free2move AB, a provider of embedded wireless solutions.

Rutronik will act as a distributor for Free2move's portfolio of wireless Bluetooth adapters and modules, active RFID systems and Linux single board computers across 24 countries of Central, Northern, Southern and Eastern Europe. Only recently Rutronik has established its Wireless Competence Centre, based in Sweden, to consolidate pan-European support for wireless customers to include technical support, application development and the handling of purchasing and logistics. Wireless will be gradually expanded into a separate European-wide division alongside active, passive, electromechanical components, displays and embedded boards. Rutronik is aiming to achieve extensive market penetration in Europe and intends to open up new and interesting customer potential. And, Rutronik expects to achieve substantial synergies between its existing component portfolio in the wireless sector and Free2move's products, to offer an integrated range of products for its customers.



"Our partnership with Free2move gives our Linecard a major boost in the wireless sector and reinforces our position with customers as a pan-European solutions and systems provider", as Thomas Rudel, Managing Director, Sales and Marketing at Rutronik points out. “With a team consisting of product marketing, sales and field application engineers, we intend to set up a new

pan-European division in order to exploit adequately the promising potential thrown up by M2M communication in particular. Intensive contact with the manufacturers also enables us to obtain direct support via the manufacturers' R&D departments – a service that other distributors cannot

offer in this form."



Robert Alex, Manager, Sales & Marketing at Free2move adds: “Both Bluetooth and RFID are rapidly growing wireless technology segments, and Free2move expect substantial increases of its market shares within these two segments. With Rutronik's extensive European market coverage and its proven expertise in wireless technologies we have a strong belief that this partnership will

noticeably strengthen Free2move's presence on the European market and make us able to even better supply customers with design support and product availability."



Lars Mistander, manager of the Wireless Competence Centre at Rutronik, offers 28 years' experience in the technical distribution and marketing of wireless products on a European level. "The key to success lies in organising all activities in a pan-European way yet still acting locally. To

achieve a good result it is important to work together as a team, and to encourage local initiatives and responsibility", he comments. “A close and good relationship with our key suppliers is just as important for successful business development. We intend to set up a comprehensive European Wireless Linecard, which with RFID, ISM, Bluetooth, WLAN, ZigBee, GSM/GPRS and GPS, will cover the most important technologies.“