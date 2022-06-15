© Microwave Dynamics

Founded back in 1993, Microwave Dynamics designs and manufactures free running and phase-locked oscillators, amplifiers, frequency converters, and frequency multipliers for aerospace, defense, and industrial markets.

The company's products are s produced in the United States and designed to perform under extreme environmental conditions, such as intense shock vibration and high-temperature variance, a press release reads.

I am excited to welcome Microwave Dynamics into the Quantic family, stated President and Chief Operating Officer, Ross Sealfon in the press release. The company has established a strong reputation for high-quality, highly reliable oscillator products and aligns perfectly with Quantic's growing oscillator portfolio. I look forward to working closely with the entire Microwave Dynamics team to help them achieve their growth goals.