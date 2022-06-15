Quantic Electronics acquires Microwave Dynamics
Quantic Electronics, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, is acquiring Microwave Dynamics, a company focused on high-precision microwave and millimeter wave components.
Founded back in 1993, Microwave Dynamics designs and manufactures free running and phase-locked oscillators, amplifiers, frequency converters, and frequency multipliers for aerospace, defense, and industrial markets.
The company's products are s produced in the United States and designed to perform under extreme environmental conditions, such as intense shock vibration and high-temperature variance, a press release reads.
I am excited to welcome Microwave Dynamics into the Quantic family, stated President and Chief Operating Officer, Ross Sealfon in the press release. The company has established a strong reputation for high-quality, highly reliable oscillator products and aligns perfectly with Quantic's growing oscillator portfolio. I look forward to working closely with the entire Microwave Dynamics team to help them achieve their growth goals.
Since its inception, Microwave Dynamics has been focused on delivering the highest quality products to meet our customers' most demanding design challenges, said Peter Adel, President and Founder in the press release. Our company is full of talented people, and our entire team is pleased to partner with the Quantic team to drive Microwave Dynamics through our next phase of growth.