Intel might not be the only company lately to strengthen its European footprint. Three months after the U.S. chip giant announced plans to build a foundry in Magdeburg, GlobalFoundries and STMicroelectronics wants to take advantage of the of a new push from the European Commission to produce 20 percent of the world’s chips by 2030, according to people familiar with the matter, a Bloomberg report reads.

No final decision has been made by the two companies, and the size of the project remains unclear, but the project would focus on developing energy efficient chips. The French factory could focus on producing energy efficient chips with advanced technology, people familiar with the discussions said, the report continues.

Neither of the two companies commented on any specifics about the factory venture.

“If there is more information to share, we will do so at the appropriate time,” the GlobalFoundries spokesperson said.

STMicroelectronics told Bloomberg it declined to comment on “speculation” but said the company “welcomes the continued work by public authorities to help the semiconductor industry continue to innovate with various strategic support instruments,” the report reads.