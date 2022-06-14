ZF launches expanded facility in Hyderabad
ZF strengthens its technology footprint in India with the launch of an expanded facility in Hyderabad to support the company's plan to grow to 5'000 engineers in the near future.
The ZF Tech Center India inaugurated its first facility in Hyderabad in 2017 and has since continued to grow in talent, doubling their headcount over the past two years, a press release reads.
Spread over 300,000 sq. ft, the new facility is said to be the largest software hub for the ZF Group, and critical for ZF Group globally in pursuing talent for the Technology Domains of E-Mobility, ADAS, Integrated Safety and Vehicle Motion Control along with Digitalization.
The employees in this facility, will focus on projects that are in core and application development, serving every region and supporting most OEMs. Furthermore, the emphasis for growth and talent will be in key technology areas of AI applications, Data Sciences and Digitalization, with a strong focus in developing technologies in Digital Twin and Simulations, Cybersecurity, and Functional Safety.
The center will also be a hub for key competencies for product development including Systems Engineering and Project Management and supports various advanced engineering projects in domains of System Functions as well as on Autonomous Driving.
For us as ZF, we have always believed that our future automotive technology will change lives in a positive manner. ZF will help make vehicles faster, cleaner, efficient, and greener. This will also contribute to the “Vision Zero” strategy for safer mobility. With our vision and the market requirements, this new Tech Center will help contribute to the overall needs of the stakeholders and impact our technological contribution- enabling us to partner with OEMs on their e-mobility, VMC and safety requirements, Mr. Suresh KV, President and Regional Head for ZF in India commented in the press release.