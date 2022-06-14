© ZF

The ZF Tech Center India inaugurated its first facility in Hyderabad in 2017 and has since continued to grow in talent, doubling their headcount over the past two years, a press release reads.

Spread over 300,000 sq. ft, the new facility is said to be the largest software hub for the ZF Group, and critical for ZF Group globally in pursuing talent for the Technology Domains of E-Mobility, ADAS, Integrated Safety and Vehicle Motion Control along with Digitalization.

The employees in this facility, will focus on projects that are in core and application development, serving every region and supporting most OEMs. Furthermore, the emphasis for growth and talent will be in key technology areas of AI applications, Data Sciences and Digitalization, with a strong focus in developing technologies in Digital Twin and Simulations, Cybersecurity, and Functional Safety.

The center will also be a hub for key competencies for product development including Systems Engineering and Project Management and supports various advanced engineering projects in domains of System Functions as well as on Autonomous Driving.