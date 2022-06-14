© Marvell Technology Group

The company has added over 120 new employees to the Marvell Canada team this year to support the continued growth and scale of its global operations, a press release states. Canada is, according to the company, a market of growing strategic importance as the company continues to "advance its leadership in cloud-optimized silicon".

Marvell’s expanding presence in Canada advances our commitment to hiring top semiconductor talent across major hubs globally, said Matt Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, Marvell, says in the press release. Canada has become a major destination for technology and innovation, with a growing pool of semiconductor talent. We are excited to further build our presence in the country and contribute to this growing and thriving community.

Marvell’s engineers in Ottawa, Toronto, and Vancouver work on developing critical technologies and solutions for end markets in semiconductors, including cloud, 5G, and automotive. The growing talent pool across these sites is said to be highly skilled in areas of software, digital, analog and mixed-signal IC engineering, hardware, as well as customer enablement functions.

In the coming months, Marvell says the company plans to establish closer ties with leading Canadian academic institutions, including established partnerships with University of Toronto, Carleton University and University of Waterloo, through collaboration on various programs such as internship opportunities, recruitment fairs and talent acquisition.

Additionally, Marvell has plans to engage with eight additional universities for the 2023 calendar year.