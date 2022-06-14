© MADES

Latécoère acquired the EMS provider from American Industrial Acquisition Corporation (AIAC).

MADES focuses of high-reliability applications across defense, commercial aviation and industrial end markets – with defense representing about 80% of its sales. MADES operates out of one site in Malaga, Spain and employs approximately 100 highly skilled staff.

Latécoère said in it's initial announcement from December 2021 that the acquisition will provide the company with vertical integration opportunities, better meeting the full product requirements of its Electrical Wiring Interconnection Systems (EWIS) customer base. MADES will also provide Latécoère with new solutions to serve the future generation aircraft.

The acquisition of MADES was subject to the approval by the Spanish Council of Ministers pursuant to defence foreign direct investment regulations, which has now been secured.

The addition of MADES will develop Latécoère’s position in the US Defense market segment and will create significant synergies within the group's EWIS division as well as reinforce the company’s position for avionic racks.