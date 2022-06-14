The plater, which belongs to the company’s Uniplate product family, will be installed at an unnamed Taiwanese manufacturer of advanced package-substrates and PCBs. Atotech’s Uniplate Cu18 plating line is designed for high aspect-ratio through-hole filling of core layers for advanced packaging of CPU and MPU for high-performance processing and computing.

“The 1000th horizontal electrolytic copper plater is intended to support our customer in Taiwan in complying with the increasing demand for more advanced IC substrate products,” says Harald Ahnert, President of Atotech’s Electronics segment, in a press release. “For over three decades, we have worked with leading PCB and Package Substrate companies and have shaped the industry with our innovative, constantly improved Uniplate family. This is just another step in our continued success story, and we are all proud of the innovative capacity of our global engineering teams.”