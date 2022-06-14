Electronics Production | June 14, 2022
Hentec/RPS receives order from Omnetics
The manufacturer of selective soldering, lead tinning and solderability test equipment has received an order from Minnesota-based Omnetics Connector Corporation for a Photon steam aging system.
The Photon steam aging system is used for accelerated life testing to simulate elongated storage conditions for high-reliability applications.
These steam aging systems complement the Odyssey component lead tinning machines specifically designed to perform component re-tinning, tin whisker mitigation, gold removal and BGA de-balling for high reliability and military application in accordance with all relevant GEIA-STD-0006, MIL-PRF-38535, MIL-PRF-38524E and ANSI-J-STD-002 standards.