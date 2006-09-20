C&D Technologies appoints<br>new Regional Sales Manager

C&D Technologies has announced the appointment of Philippe Marie as Regional Sales Manager for Benelux, Italy and the East of France.

Based in Montigny le Bretonneux, France, Philippe will have responsibility for the complete C&D Technologies Power Electronics Division product range and will support both direct sales and distributors in his region.



Prior to joining C&D Technologies, Philippe spent more than five years in the electronics distribution business where he held positions with Memec France, and after that, Avnet-Memec. His experience also includes time spent in field application engineering, local product management, and supplier sales management roles.



Commenting on Philippe's appointment, Jacques Scamperle, Director of Sales EMEA, C&D Technologies, said: “Philippe has significant experience in the electronics sector. His background and technical skills coupled with our large and class-leading product portfolio places us in a strong position to continue to meet and exceed the requirements of our direct customers and distributors and to develop new business".