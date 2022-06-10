© Libra Industries

“Libra Industries is seeing particularly strong growth in its targeted semiconductor market. We anticipate the semiconductor sector to represent approximately 23% of our 2022 revenues, growing to 30% in 2023. We are seeing this across our capabilities in cleanroom large scale, system integration; precision machining; and metal fabrication,” says Jim Kircher, Libra Industries CEO, in a press release,

The company’s semiconductor center of excellence is located in Dayton, Ohio with vertical capability support provided out of its Guaymas, Mexico and Cleveland, Ohio facilities.

“We are excited to see the inflow of growth in this targeted business sector. Our Guaymas and Dayton teams are well positioned to support these opportunities from both a capability and capacity point of view,” adds Jeff Swenson, Libra SVP Operations.