September 20, 2006
Technology Partnership<br>between LDRA and iSYSTEM
iSYSTEM AG, based in Schwabhausen near Munich, a manufacturer of emulation and test tools for use in the development of embedded applications and LDRA Ltd., a UK company based in the North West of England, have today announced a Technology Partnership.
It covers the integration of the emulation and debug technology of iSYSTEM into the Testbed tool suite from the English manufacturer as well as distribution of the total solution in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
Through this collaboration iSYSTEM and LDRA are responding to demands, particularly from the automotive industry, to provide a set of comprehenisve development tools specifically designed for their types of systems but which will also meet the needs of the aerospace and other safety critical industries. In these sectors manufacturers strive to align, as far as is possible, the different tools used in the different elements of the development process for an embedded system.
Up until now both partners have targeted strictly separate areas of the development process: iSYSTEM worked in the area of software development to help the end-user with the integration of their software and hardware, whilst LDRA concentrated on the automation of code analysis and software testing.
The primary benefit for developers of embedded systems that comes from this co-operation between the two companies is an automated method of performing dynamic code analysis and unit testing in the target system environment through the host testing integration with the emulation and debug technology.
In addition the LDRA tool suite is able to perform Static Code Analysis, Design and Quality Reviews as well as Requirements Tracking and Inspection against standards such as MISRA C, MISRA C: 2004*, RTCA/DO-178B**. This is one of the most comprehensive tool suites currently available on the market. Source code written in C,C++ as well as Ada 83 and 95 is supported.
Ian Hennell, Operations Director of LDRA Ltd., said about the new partnership: "With the integration of the iSYSTEM hardware and software into the LDRA tool suite we have produced a complete test automation solution for a multiplicity of micro-controller developments. It is interesting that the co-operation of both companies on seeing the same requirements from different markets came to fruition very quickly. An important step forward in the development of reliable and safe embedded software has been made possible for our existing and future customers."
"Co-operation with a company who are market leaders in software analysis and test techniques and the integration of the two markes marks a huge step for iSYSTEM along the path towrds a completely integrated solution for embedded system developers." added Helmut Kindermann, Chairmen of the board of iSYSTEM AG.
