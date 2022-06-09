© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

ESCO provides aftermarket refurbished electronic parts to distributors and service technicians, primarily serving the retail fueling and petroleum end markets. Georgia-based Freedom Electronics is an aftermarket provider of electronic components, such as printers, screens, and card readers, for use in convenience stores and fueling stations (c-stores) across the U.S. and Canada.

The combination of the two companies will create one of the largest supplier of new and remanufactured aftermarket parts in the retail petroleum industry.

“ESCO is a very well-respected company with a long history. Both companies share the same values of providing outstanding customer service and a high level of urgency to our customers. We are confident that the combination will allow us to expand our relationships with many customers while allowing us to serve a much larger portion of their needs,” says Patrick Jeitler, CEO of Freedom, in a press release.