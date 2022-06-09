© Pixabay

The provisional agreement on the amended Radio Equipment Directive, establishes a single charging solution for certain electronic devices. This law is a part of a broader EU effort to make products in the region more sustainable and to reduce electronic waste.

Under the new rules, consumers will no longer need a different charging device and cable every time they purchase a new device, and can use one single charger for all of their small and medium-sized portable electronic devices. Mobile phones, tablets, e-readers, earbuds, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld videogame consoles and portable speakers that are rechargeable via a wired cable will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C port, regardless of their manufacturer. Laptops will also have to be adapted to the requirements by 40 months after the entry into force, a press release reads.

With the decision, the EU is targeting more re-use of chargers and also says that it will help consumers save up to EUR 250 million a year on "unnecessary charger purchases". Disposed of and unused chargers are estimated to represent about 11,000 tonnes of e-waste annually.