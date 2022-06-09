One charger to rule them all - EU reaches common charger deal
Apple will have to switch to USB type-c in the EU by autumn 2024 as the technology will become the common charging port for all mobile phones, tablets and cameras in the EU, Parliament and Council negotiators agreed on June 7, 2022.
The provisional agreement on the amended Radio Equipment Directive, establishes a single charging solution for certain electronic devices. This law is a part of a broader EU effort to make products in the region more sustainable and to reduce electronic waste.
Under the new rules, consumers will no longer need a different charging device and cable every time they purchase a new device, and can use one single charger for all of their small and medium-sized portable electronic devices. Mobile phones, tablets, e-readers, earbuds, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld videogame consoles and portable speakers that are rechargeable via a wired cable will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C port, regardless of their manufacturer. Laptops will also have to be adapted to the requirements by 40 months after the entry into force, a press release reads.
With the decision, the EU is targeting more re-use of chargers and also says that it will help consumers save up to EUR 250 million a year on "unnecessary charger purchases". Disposed of and unused chargers are estimated to represent about 11,000 tonnes of e-waste annually.