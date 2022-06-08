© Boston Semi Equipment

Mr. Kroeger brings with him decades of executive leadership experience from solar and semiconductor manufacturing technology companies, having served most recently as chief marketing officer for Veeco Instruments, Inc.

At BSE, he will be responsible for strengthening product positioning and sales channels, deepening customer relationships and directing strategic selling efforts to grow the company’s market share.

“Scott brings tremendous value to our senior management team,” said Colin P. Scholefield, Boston Semi Equipment founder and co-CEO, in a press release. “His business and industry experience are an ideal fit for BSE and is sure to add to the momentum we are building in the handler market. BSE has product advantages that will fuel the company’s growth. This, combined with Scott’s record of success in sales and marketing, will enable us to maximize our products’ potential and expand our market reach.”