Freeman specialises in analytics and technology-assisted optimisation of physical processes. His background includes driving collaboration across business functions, from finance, sales and customer success, to software development and R&D, to industrial engineering and operations.

“Arch is well on its way to becoming the leading manufacturing data analytics platform provider and I’m thrilled to be joining this award-winning team,” says Freeman, in a press release.

Freeman has specialised in software engineering for 23 years. He started out at Oracle, Inc. in 1999. Since, he has held numerous upper-level software engineering roles at respected companies, including his most recent position as Executive Director of Engineering and Planning at Ingram Micro/Shipwire.