Arch Systems names new VP of engineering
Arch Systems, a provider of machine data and analytics for electronics assembly operations, has appointment of Benjamin Freeman to Vice President of Engineering. The company is currently in an active hiring phase as a result of significant growth.
Freeman specialises in analytics and technology-assisted optimisation of physical processes. His background includes driving collaboration across business functions, from finance, sales and customer success, to software development and R&D, to industrial engineering and operations.
“Arch is well on its way to becoming the leading manufacturing data analytics platform provider and I’m thrilled to be joining this award-winning team,” says Freeman, in a press release.
Freeman has specialised in software engineering for 23 years. He started out at Oracle, Inc. in 1999. Since, he has held numerous upper-level software engineering roles at respected companies, including his most recent position as Executive Director of Engineering and Planning at Ingram Micro/Shipwire.
“Ben is a great fit for Arch and his presence further positions Arch as a market leader. We are very excited to have him leading our engineering teams as we experience unprecedented demand and growth,” adds Tim Burke, Arch CTO and co-founder.