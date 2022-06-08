Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© olivier26 dreamstime.com General | June 08, 2022

Arch Systems names new VP of engineering

Arch Systems, a provider of machine data and analytics for electronics assembly operations, has appointment of Benjamin Freeman to Vice President of Engineering. The company is currently in an active hiring phase as a result of significant growth.

Freeman specialises in analytics and technology-assisted optimisation of physical processes. His background includes driving collaboration across business functions, from finance, sales and customer success, to software development and R&D, to industrial engineering and operations.

“Arch is well on its way to becoming the leading manufacturing data analytics platform provider and I’m thrilled to be joining this award-winning team,” says Freeman, in a press release. 

Freeman has specialised in software engineering for 23 years. He started out at Oracle, Inc. in 1999. Since, he has held numerous upper-level software engineering roles at respected companies, including his most recent position as Executive Director of Engineering and Planning at Ingram Micro/Shipwire.

“Ben is a great fit for Arch and his presence further positions Arch as a market leader. We are very excited to have him leading our engineering teams as we experience unprecedented demand and growth,” adds Tim Burke, Arch CTO and co-founder.

Ad
Ad
June 08 2022 8:13 pm V20.5.31-2