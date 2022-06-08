© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

In September last year, the company incorporated VIA optronics (Philippines), Inc., for the design and development of camera solutions. In order to circumvent the supply chain challenges that arose following trade issues and lockdowns in China, VIA is now planning to use the Filipino entity to build a new – more cost-effective – production site in Asia.

The new site is expected to produce all current VIA products and will focus on international markets. The existing Chinese production site in Suzhou will remain focused on the local business in China.

“We are looking forward to expanding our production capabilities and capacity in Asia and expect that the anticipated operational efficiencies created by the production site in the Philippines will help increase margin while mitigating the impacts of geopolitical pressures and restrictions in China," says Jürgen Eichner, CEO and Founder of VIA optronics AG, in a press release.

The CEO continues to say that the company is in the final stages of approval for the new production facility for a dedicated customer and that he expect the site to be completed by the end of 2022.