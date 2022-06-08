© Scanfil

The German technology company selected Scanfil as one of their manufacturing partners in prototyping, PCBAs, box-build, product design, and development.

The collaboration between the companies started with prototyping and small series coupled with design and development services. Scanfil serves Jenoptik from multiple sites in Europe, for instance Wutha in Germany, Malmö, and Åtvidaberg in Sweden, and Sieradz in Poland.

Scanfil states in a press release that the company finds the partnership together with Jenoptik extremely interesting and attractive – as Jenoptik is a fast-growing global leader in photonics and it has very good growth prospects. And growth in Central Europe is one of Scanfil’s strategic targets and new customer acquisition is key to success.