© Melexis Analysis | June 08, 2022

Global semiconductor market expected to grow 16.3% in 2022

Following a strong growth year of 26.2% in the year 2021, World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) expects another year of double-digit growth for the worldwide semiconductor market in 2022 with a forecast of USD 646 billion, up 16.3%, reports ESIA.

WSTS forecasts strong chip demand for another consecutive year, with most major categories expected to see high teens year-over-year growth in 2022, led by Logic with 20.8% growth, Analog with 19.2% growth, and Memory with 18.7% growth. Optoelectronics remains the weakest category in the forecast and is expected to be roughly flat (+0.3%) year-over-year.

In 2022, all geographical regions are expected to show growth. The largest region, Asia Pacific, is expected to grow 13.9%. The Americas are expected to show growth of 22.6%, Europe 20.8%, and Japan 12.6%.

Worldwide semiconductor market growth is expected to grow further in 2023

For 2023, the global semiconductor market is projected to grow by 5.1% to USD 680 billion, driven by mid-single digit growth in the Logic and Analog categories. In this latest forecast, the Logic category is projected to reach USD 200 billion in 2023, roughly 30% of the total market.

All other product categories are also expected to show positive growth rates. All regions are expected to grow in 2023.

Spring 2022Amounts in USD millionYoY growth in %
202120222023202120222023
Americas121,481148,969155,52427.4%22.6%4.4%
Europe47,75757,66960,61027.3%20.8%5.1%
Japan43,68749,20051,54219.8%12.6%4.8%
Asia Pacific342,967390,618411,97326.2%13.9%5.5%
Total world – USD millions555,893390,618411,97326.5%16.3%5.1%
Discrete Semiconductors30,33733,444679,65026.2%10.2%3.8%
Optoelectronics43,40443,53434,7087.4%0.3%3.7%
Sensors19,14922,15945,16628.0%15.7%3.6%
Integrated Circuits463,002547,31922,95928.2%18.2%5.4%
Analog74,10588,324576,81733.1%19.2%5.7%
Micro80,22189,36393,31815.1%11.4%5.3%
Logic154,837186,97194,06530.8%20.8%7.3%
Memory153,838182,661200,53930.9%18.7%3.4%
Total products – USD millions555,893646,456679,65026.2%16.3%5.1%
WSTS forecast summary

Note: Numbers in the table are rounded to whole millions of dollars, which may cause totals by region and totals by product group to differ slightly.
 

