WSTS forecasts strong chip demand for another consecutive year, with most major categories expected to see high teens year-over-year growth in 2022, led by Logic with 20.8% growth, Analog with 19.2% growth, and Memory with 18.7% growth. Optoelectronics remains the weakest category in the forecast and is expected to be roughly flat (+0.3%) year-over-year.

In 2022, all geographical regions are expected to show growth. The largest region, Asia Pacific, is expected to grow 13.9%. The Americas are expected to show growth of 22.6%, Europe 20.8%, and Japan 12.6%.

Worldwide semiconductor market growth is expected to grow further in 2023

For 2023, the global semiconductor market is projected to grow by 5.1% to USD 680 billion, driven by mid-single digit growth in the Logic and Analog categories. In this latest forecast, the Logic category is projected to reach USD 200 billion in 2023, roughly 30% of the total market.

All other product categories are also expected to show positive growth rates. All regions are expected to grow in 2023.

Spring 2022 Amounts in USD million YoY growth in % 2021 2022 2023 2021 2022 2023 Americas 121,481 148,969 155,524 27.4% 22.6% 4.4% Europe 47,757 57,669 60,610 27.3% 20.8% 5.1% Japan 43,687 49,200 51,542 19.8% 12.6% 4.8% Asia Pacific 342,967 390,618 411,973 26.2% 13.9% 5.5% Total world – USD millions 555,893 390,618 411,973 26.5% 16.3% 5.1% Discrete Semiconductors 30,337 33,444 679,650 26.2% 10.2% 3.8% Optoelectronics 43,404 43,534 34,708 7.4% 0.3% 3.7% Sensors 19,149 22,159 45,166 28.0% 15.7% 3.6% Integrated Circuits 463,002 547,319 22,959 28.2% 18.2% 5.4% Analog 74,105 88,324 576,817 33.1% 19.2% 5.7% Micro 80,221 89,363 93,318 15.1% 11.4% 5.3% Logic 154,837 186,971 94,065 30.8% 20.8% 7.3% Memory 153,838 182,661 200,539 30.9% 18.7% 3.4% Total products – USD millions 555,893 646,456 679,650 26.2% 16.3% 5.1% WSTS forecast summary

Note: Numbers in the table are rounded to whole millions of dollars, which may cause totals by region and totals by product group to differ slightly.

