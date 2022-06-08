Global semiconductor market expected to grow 16.3% in 2022
Following a strong growth year of 26.2% in the year 2021, World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) expects another year of double-digit growth for the worldwide semiconductor market in 2022 with a forecast of USD 646 billion, up 16.3%, reports ESIA.
WSTS forecasts strong chip demand for another consecutive year, with most major categories expected to see high teens year-over-year growth in 2022, led by Logic with 20.8% growth, Analog with 19.2% growth, and Memory with 18.7% growth. Optoelectronics remains the weakest category in the forecast and is expected to be roughly flat (+0.3%) year-over-year.
In 2022, all geographical regions are expected to show growth. The largest region, Asia Pacific, is expected to grow 13.9%. The Americas are expected to show growth of 22.6%, Europe 20.8%, and Japan 12.6%.
Worldwide semiconductor market growth is expected to grow further in 2023
For 2023, the global semiconductor market is projected to grow by 5.1% to USD 680 billion, driven by mid-single digit growth in the Logic and Analog categories. In this latest forecast, the Logic category is projected to reach USD 200 billion in 2023, roughly 30% of the total market.
All other product categories are also expected to show positive growth rates. All regions are expected to grow in 2023.
|Spring 2022
|Amounts in USD million
|YoY growth in %
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Americas
|121,481
|148,969
|155,524
|27.4%
|22.6%
|4.4%
|Europe
|47,757
|57,669
|60,610
|27.3%
|20.8%
|5.1%
|Japan
|43,687
|49,200
|51,542
|19.8%
|12.6%
|4.8%
|Asia Pacific
|342,967
|390,618
|411,973
|26.2%
|13.9%
|5.5%
|Total world – USD millions
|555,893
|390,618
|411,973
|26.5%
|16.3%
|5.1%
|Discrete Semiconductors
|30,337
|33,444
|679,650
|26.2%
|10.2%
|3.8%
|Optoelectronics
|43,404
|43,534
|34,708
|7.4%
|0.3%
|3.7%
|Sensors
|19,149
|22,159
|45,166
|28.0%
|15.7%
|3.6%
|Integrated Circuits
|463,002
|547,319
|22,959
|28.2%
|18.2%
|5.4%
|Analog
|74,105
|88,324
|576,817
|33.1%
|19.2%
|5.7%
|Micro
|80,221
|89,363
|93,318
|15.1%
|11.4%
|5.3%
|Logic
|154,837
|186,971
|94,065
|30.8%
|20.8%
|7.3%
|Memory
|153,838
|182,661
|200,539
|30.9%
|18.7%
|3.4%
|Total products – USD millions
|555,893
|646,456
|679,650
|26.2%
|16.3%
|5.1%
Note: Numbers in the table are rounded to whole millions of dollars, which may cause totals by region and totals by product group to differ slightly.