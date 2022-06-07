© Evertiq

On the second of June, 2022 the Evertiq team went down to continental Europe to host its first ever Evertiq Expo Berlin at the science and technology park Adlershof.

During the day, 45 exhibiting companies greeted 81 visitors, coming from 56 different companies covering everything from manufacturers, distributors to technology and solution suppliers and more.

Highlights from the conference program included Dr.-Ing. Wolfgang Heinbach, chairman of COGD (Component Obsolescence Group Deutschland) e.V. and president of the IIOM, who discussed supply chain resilience by strategic and proactive obsolescence management.

Evertiq’s editor-in-chief, Dennis Dahlgren, provided a timeline of the events that led us to the current global semiconductor shortage – and the industry's response to mitigate the issue.

Ann-Kathrin Käechele - Project Engineer Advanced Solution Center - Würth Elektronik Circuit, took to the stage to present the new possibilities in the world of flexible electronics.