The project, which is worth over 1 billion euros, is expected to create more than 1000 new jobs. The new facility is set to cover the entire production process including press shop, bodyshop, paintshop and assembly.

The plant will be also be the home to technology that serves the purpose to meet the standards of the e-transformation of the automotive industry. Series production of the all-electric “Neue Klasse” is scheduled to start in 2025 with an annual capacity of about 150,000 units, according to a report from HIPA.