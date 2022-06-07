© VIA Optronics via Youtube

Back in 2021, VIA added a new production building adjacent to its headquarters and started ramping up mass production in its automotive production line. The company currently expects to reach the planned capacity expansion during the second quarter. VIA has also added staff in critical areas such as engineering, quality control, supply chain management and production during the production ramp-up, the company states in a press release.

“I am very pleased with our progress as we finalize the ramp up of our new automotive production line at our Nuremberg headquarters. This growth exemplifies our leading brand and position as a strong high-tech employer in the region. We will continue to look for new talent to join our growing team and try to execute on our expansion plans, despite the semiconductor shortage, lockdowns in China and other supply-chain-related challenges. We believe this not only demonstrates our flexibility and diligence but also our innovative capacity as we set our sights on our potential for growth ahead,” says Jürgen Eichner, CEO and Founder of VIA optronics AG.

In the initial production phase of its automotive production line, VIA optronics will be able to produce approximately 10,000 display units per month. The initial production phase is dedicated completely to a – unnamed – U.S. based luxury electric vehicle manufacturer. The total capacity at the Nuremberg facility is approximately 60,000 product units per month, depending on the product size and type.